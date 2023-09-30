On Friday, September 29, 2023, at approximately 8:34 am, officers of the Santa Monica Police Department were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision with injuries at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Marguerita Avenue in Santa Monica.

A 64-year-old male pedestrian crossing westbound across Ocean Avenue was struck by a 2018 Toyota SUV traveling northbound. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The pedestrian suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Submitted by Lieutenant Erika Aklufi,