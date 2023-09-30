On September 23
Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street. The reporting party stated an individual, later identified as Samuel Fowler, was unsuccessfully attempting to use a scooter to break the passenger window of a parked car. Upon arrival, officers located Fowler punching the glass of the vehicle and pulling on the door handle. It was later determined that Fowler was not only the suspect, he was also the reporting party- calling into to 9-1-1 to report his criminal behavior. Fowler was issued a citation for vehicle tampering after being booked at the Santa Monica Jail.