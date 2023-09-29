One of the most anticipated art events of the year will shut down the streets on Montana Avenue, replacing cars with locals walking through an array of art activities for the Montana art walk.

The Montana Avenue Art Walk will take place Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., filling 9th Street to 17th Street with 150 visual artists ready to show off their creative prowess. A longtime tradition in Santa Monica, this will be the first year that artists will come off of the sidewalks and into the streets.

“It was just growing so much that we needed more room for artists, and also for visitors and attendees coming,” said Montana Avenue Merchants Association Chair Kara Taub. “Before this, we would just invite artists to come and set up their work on the sidewalk. We have some quite wide sidewalks and corners, but the sidewalks were just too small. It just outgrew itself, so we’ve expanded it.”

Art for admiration, or for purchase, includes works in photography, painting, ceramics and glass. The day will also feature activities like a painting station hosted by PAINT:LAB, kids face-painting, a kids play area, a wine garden and live music.

The annual event is able to put faces to the names of artists, cultivating a connection with residents and tourists alike.

“Everyone always loves to come out for an art walk or an art fair, especially local people,” Taub said. “People love to look at art, it’s very engaging, especially if the artists are actually there and you can meet them and talk with them. You have a much more personal experience when you’re engaging with their work.”

The event is free for all visitors. For those driving to the event, the Montana Ave. Association recommends using a valet parking option located on 9th Street. For more information, visit Montanaave.com.

thomas@smdp.com