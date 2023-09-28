Southern California runners and walkers are gearing up for the 26th Annual L.A. Cancer Challenge 5k Walk/Run to be held on Sunday, October 22 at UCLA. Hosted and produced by the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, the L.A. Cancer Challenge (LACC) is the foundation’s signature, Halloween-themed fundraiser which is dedicated to creating awareness about advancing pancreatic cancer research and early treatment, providing supportive care, as well as celebrating pancreatic cancer survivors while honoring loved-ones who have lost the battle to this disease. The L.A. Cancer Challenge is the kick-off to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month in November.

A day filled with fun, excitement, and hope, the LACC unites the community of all generations and fitness aptitude to band together in finding a cure that has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. “The L.A. Cancer Challenge has been a beloved Halloween fundraiser and the staple of the foundation’s efforts to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer for more than a quarter of a century,” said Lisa Manheim, Executive Director for the Hirshberg Foundation and Race Director. “Although we have made some progress, more needs to be done. It has been humbling to see how the community continues to unite each year to help fulfill a need of funding and supporting research for an underfunded disease. It is that determination, strength, and commitment that moves us closer to a cure.”

The Fit Family Expo at the LACC will be the main attraction that includes a sundry of Los Angeles’ top vendors, festive Halloween activities and tents, course entertainment, and more. In addition, the LACC will be inviting kids and adults of all ages on a sweet adventure and whimsical experience with the Candy Land Kids Zone, garnished with life-size, animated décor including colorful, rainbow lollipops and gum drops as well as an inflatable Moonbounce for a lively outdoor experience.

This year’s honorary race starter will be 21-year pancreatic cancer survivor, Roberta Luna. For more than two decades, Luna and her husband (Vic) have been on a crusade to embrace patients and caregivers on their cancer journey while giving back to the pancreatic cancer community by being vocal advocates with their podcast, Living Hope. Today, Luna instills hope in newly diagnosed patients and long-term survivors alike through her podcast. Each year, the LACC honors a pancreatic cancer survivor who has shown great courage, fortitude, and positivity throughout their cancer journey.

In 2023, an estimated more than 64,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the U.S., and more than 50,550 will die from the disease. Currently, pancreatic cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the nation following lung and colon, and is expected to take the second position by 2030. Fundraisers such as the L.A. Cancer Challenge help make strides in improving the staggering statistics by funding cutting-edge research and development.

The L.A. Cancer Challenge 5k Walk/Run will be held on Sunday, October 22 starting at 9 a.m. in Wilson Plaza at UCLA, 120 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (registration, free expo and Candy Land Kids Zone opens at 7:30 a.m.). To date, the LACC has raised more than $10.2 million for pancreatic cancer research. For more information, visit www.LACancerChallenge.com.

Submitted by Donald Wilson