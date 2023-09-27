It’s pumpkin season. No more denying it.. with last month’s equinox it is officially Fall! There’s a lot to look forward to at the farmers markets this time of the year. You will still see some of your summertime favorites along with some fabulous fall options in a rainbow of colors!

All of you mushroom lovers probably know that National Mushroom Month was in September but, in SoCal, with October’s cooler weather, fungi are at their prime. Feeling a little off? Try adding mushrooms to some of your favorite veggie dishes. Fun fact, just like cauliflower and walnuts, lion’s mane mushrooms have nutrients that help with brain function. So, imagine how smart you would be if you sauté lion’s mane mushrooms with cauliflower in olive oil and toss in walnuts just before serving. Top with a squeeze of lemon, a handful of chopped parsley, a sprinkle of smoked paprika and a pinch of sea salt.

Celebrate National Food Day October 24 all month long by making a stronger commitment to shop farmers markets! Share a delicious farmers market inspired meal with friends and family. You just can’t help but feel the love!

Look for new farmers and vendors joining the markets in October!