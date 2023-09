Editor:

The tragedy of what happened to John Alle is unspeakable.

We need to have more of a police presence in this town, yet out city council refuses to see the forest for the trees.

And since when did the front desk police department close from 6:00 PM until 6:00 A.M. seven days a week when crime is twenty four hours in this city?

When men ignore the laws they become beasts.

Take off your rose colored glasses. This is what Santa Monica has become.

Whitney Bain, Santa Monica