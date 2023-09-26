Strike Continues: While entertainment strikes appear to be resolving, hotel workers in took to the streets on Monday for their 100th picket line since the labor dispute began on July 4th. Union members have been protesting outside of the Hampton Inn & Suites and Courtyard hotels on 4th Street in addition to other hotels in Santa Monica.
Thomas Leffler has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Penn State University and has been in the industry since 2015. Prior to working at SMDP, he was a writer for AccuWeather and managed... More by Thomas Leffler