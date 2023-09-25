Santa Monica Public Library, through a partnership with LA Law Library, will host monthly Office Hours with a Legal Resource Specialist at Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Office Hours will be offered once a month in the Main Library lobby. Assistance will be provided on a first-arrival, drop-in basis, no appointment necessary. Office Hours will generally be held the fourth Thursday of the month from 2 to 6 p.m., with exceptions made for holidays. See the Library Calendar of Events to confirm schedule. The first date will be Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The Legal Resource Specialist will provide information and referrals to connect patrons with resources including online legal forms, LA Law Library databases, and NOLO self-help legal books. Legal Research Specialists are not attorneys. They cannot provide legal advice, help fill out forms, or interpret the law.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. The Library is wheelchair accessible. For other disability-related accommodations, call (310) 458-8600 at least one week prior to event. Ride your bike or Big Blue Bus. Bicycle parking racks are available at all Library locations.

Submitted by Barbara Chang Fleeman