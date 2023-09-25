Conversations about environmental action and climate crisis are typically heard on congressional floors, not high school halls, but Santa Monica High School is bucking that trend by introducing students to Team Marine.

Team Marine, an environmental awareness and climate action club at Samohi, has continued to innovate nearly two decades after its inception. The club meets each Wednesday in the classroom of Samohi science instructor Benjamin Kay, who has been a steward for environmental matters at the school.

Open to all students at Samohi, the club attracts what Kay calls the “movers and shakers,” those that continuously research new ways to get the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District involved in protecting the Earth.

“They’ve gotten involved with everything from helping establish marine-protected areas in the State of California, to overfishing and general urban runoff awareness,” Kay said. “The projects do many things … we’re now focusing on what I call inward (action), they’re doing things on (Samohi) campus to try and increase education about these very tough issues we’re grappling with in the 21st century.”

The 2023-24 club year thus far has focused on four different projects: A climate resolution for the district, an “anti-fast fashion” fashion show and art gallery, restoration of a Samohi rooftop garden, and a waste management audit of the high school. Leading the charge on these projects are Kay and his student captains, such as Samohi senior Maya Williams.

“I was seeing how little I was learning about the climate crisis in my classes, and how people weren’t talking about it … and so I wanted to join a club that I knew would have an impact,” Williams said.

Working toward a climate resolution for the district comes four years after the club was essential in drafting a district Sustainability Plan to guide conservation efforts. The plan was adopted by the SMMUSD Board of Education in March of 2019, after the board heard from dozens of student climate advocates. Team Marine focused the plan with goals such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, installing energy efficient systems and eliminating water waste in district buildings.

The plan also incorporated district teachers into club efforts, integrating sustainability education into the curriculum through at least one environmental-related lesson per semester.

“What ties us all together is that we have a planet to save,” Kay said. “Right now, not enough people are going out there and saving that planet … that’s where Team Marine is trying to make a difference, in terms of what students are taught in K-12.”

To continue the sustainability conversation, student workshops will be held on Wednesday afternoons in Kay’s classroom, tackling topics like water, energy, chemicals, food, waste and shopping.

“With the climate crisis especially, it’s mostly (an) adult conversation, and so (we’re) really trying to create a space that amplifies student voices,” Williams said.

Kay calls himself “the proud teacher” who is able to help open up learning opportunities for SMMUSD students. The hands-on, experiential learning aids in training students to stay environmentally aware, as well as know-how for future endeavors.

“The students who get engaged with Team Marine are often a very highly-evolved bunch of students, and as they do projects with Team Marine, (they’re learning) a lot of skill sets,” he said. “Public speaking, science skills, analytical and critical thinking skills. Then, they’re able to apply those skills to other classes, let alone look good for colleges … because they’re viewed by many of these college admission groups as the global thinkers … the students who really want to do something with their lives in a positive way.”

