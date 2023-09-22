On September 7 at approximately 10:50 am
SMPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Main Street regarding a theft that had just occurred. Upon arrival officers learned that the victim was working at a vacant residential property when he heard someone else in the house with him. As he investigated the sounds, he saw the suspect, with his keys in hand, attempting to unlock his vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle, stated he was a police officer and pointed to a badge hanging from his neck. After unsuccessfully attempting to steal the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Anthony Lamar Wyatt, walked away from the home. Officers quickly located him in the surrounding area. Wyatt was arrested for burglary, tampering with a vehicle and impersonating a peace officer.