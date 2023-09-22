Service fair: More than 30 organizations will participate. Courtesy photos

On Wednesday, September 27, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the City of Santa Monica and Community Corporation of Santa Monica will present the free annual Virginia Avenue Park Open House and Resource Fair. Participants are invited to connect with a wide array of local services providers, many of whom offer free programs at Virginia Avenue Park. Learn about their offerings including senior services, financial services, mental health services, music education, hospitality employment training and other services. In addition, a number of city departments will be sharing important information and resources. 

Agencies include:   

Chrysalis 

Department of Mental Health, United Mental Health Promoters 

Family Service of Santa Monica 

Haven Neighborhood Services 

Hospitality Training Academy 

Office of Sustainability & the Environment 

NAMI Westside Los Angeles 

Resource, Recovery, & Recycling Division 

Santa Monica College 

Santa Monica Fire Department 

Santa Monica Police Department 

Santa Monica Youth Orchestra 

SMC Emeritus 

Providence St. John’s  

Venice Family Clinic 

and many more.   

For a complete list of agencies visit https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4knt26j369tbgy8263w7cfcwme/202309271730.  

Free hot pretzels and lemonade will be available while supplies last. For more information visit santamonica.gov or call 310-458-8688.

Submitted by Tati Simonian, Acting Public Information Officer