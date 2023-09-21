BRIAN WILSON SAYS, SAVE THE CIVIC! Big announcement yesterday in my CURIOUS CITY column – Beyond-legendary Beach Boy Brian has joined the fight to “Save the Civic” by signing on to the group’s Advisory Board. Declaring simply, the building is incredibly historic, must not be sold or demolished, and should host concerts again. Who wants to follow Brian? (If anyone has Kevin Costner’s number, have him write me, Michel Blake’s friend.)

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: .

Tonight! – RICK SHEA, TONY GILKYSON – They both tore it up at last Sunday’s Ronnie Mack Barn Dance at McCabe’s but we didn’t get enough of either on that crowded stage, so now’s your chance. This will be an evening of just superb pickin’ and singin’ that should NOT be missed. Good price, too. Thur 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, free.

“A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE ‘’ – Yes, the brilliant author Arthur Miller’s story and words are the stars here, but they would be wasted without gifted actors, and the Ruskin stage is overflowing with them. Immigrants trying so hard to fit in, to the American fabric, a different time and place but you feel you are watching your neighbors. Lead Ray Abruzzo (“Sopranos”) is a force of nature. Sat 8 p.m., Sun 2 p.m., Ruskin Group Theatre, SMO, $20-30.

MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI.” LA OPERA – How exciting, LA Opera is back with a new season and what better way to kick it off than with that romantic rascal Don Juan, put to music by little ol’ Mozart. He didn’t write that many operas so be sure you don’t miss this one. I’ll tell you more about it next week but what you need to know now is that you can see it for free on the M Pier. How cool is that!? Sat 6 p.m., Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA, $24-239 (and free live broadcast at the SM Pier).

ERIC CLAPTON’S CROSSROADS GUITAR FESTIVAL 2023 – I hope you didn’t skip Van Morrison’s recent shows here because of his anti-vax nonsense, nor this Clapton show. (Remember, trust the art, not the artist.) I’m not sure I would recommend a Clapton solo gig, but his guitar festivals are famous for drawing the very best, and this line-up, a benefit for Antigua, is jaw dropping. And they will be trying to out-do each other, and their host Sat, Sun 4 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, LA, $75-1,370.

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night.” Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

RECOMMENDED:

Tonight! –“A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every year. They do tinker with it a little, and that means if you saw it last year, or 10 years ago, you will see something a bit different. Who doesn’t love it? Puck, yes! Thurs 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60. “

JOHN LEGEND – Reprising and reimagining his hailed performance a while back at Disney Hall, Legend solo is a consummate performer and entertainer, but throw in an orchestra and a gospel choir, and I don’t see how you can miss. Sat 8 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $55-95.

“MACBETH” – In this bloody, depraved corner, M’Lord and M’Lady, reigning still as the unchallenged monstrous couple of murderous mayhem, gruesome greed, political pushiness and absolute ambition. Some things never change. But when Macbeth breaks a finger bone, his understudy is called in on short notice for a big role, and on the night I attended, he was superb. (Sorry I don’t have the name.) But that’s how good this theatrical company celebrating 50 years is. Sat 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.,

“QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES” – This Theatricum production encompassing Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, can be a bit confusing. The acting is, as always, top notch, but – nearly three hours seemed just a bit long despite the fantastic sword fights. Sun 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

DAN NAVARRO – It’s the last of the four “Americana in the Park” concerts booked by McCabe’s, and this should be the best one. I’d heard of Navarro for years – decades – but never got too excited about him until I caught him a few times at the Library Girl spoken word shows at the Ruskin, and now I’m a fan. Just hand him an acoustic guitar and stand back. Also, Steve Postell’s Night Train Music Club, a big favorite at McCabe’s. It’s free, there are food trucks, it’s in the park. Aren’t we fortunate? Sun 4 p.m., Gandara Park, Santa Monica, free.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great decadent fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $12.

“A PERFECT GANESH” – TB always throws in one other unusual play per season, to make us think. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad, two friends reeling from loss and personal demons. Sun 3:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

JETHRO TULL – I don’t understand why there are Tull haters. I think it must be flute envy. In their heyday they were one of the tightest and most powerful bands I ever saw, and “Aqualung” is likewise, and superbly crafted both musically and lyrically. Ian Anderson still leads, and I would bet he has players who hit every note spot on..Wed 8 p.m., Greek Theatre, LA, $109-759.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 9/30, 10/1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21,22; MOZART’S “DON GIOVANNI,” LA OPERA, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 10/1. 4, 7, 12, 15; “A PERFECT GANESH,” 9/30; 10/7; “QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES,” Theatricum Botanicum, 10/1; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 10/1, 8, 15, 22, 29; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 10/2, 9, 16. 23, 30,; ARCTIC MONKEYS, Kia Forum, 9/29, 30, 10/1; DOHENY FESTIVAL, Doheny State Beach, 9/29, 30, 10/1; RAY BAILEY, Harvelle’s, 9/30; JACKSHIT, McCabe’s, 9/30; 65 YEARS OF BOSSA NOVA, Jazz Bakery/Moss Auditorium, 10/1; PRETENDERS, Regent Theater 10/2; LA PHIL GALA Celebrating FRANK GEHRY, Disney Hall, 10/5; STRAVINSKY, SHOSTAKOVICH, DUDAMEL, Disney Hall, 10/6, 7, 8; ZOMBIES, Alex Theatre, 10/6; STING, JOE STRUMMER, Hollywood Bowl, 10/7; KURT ELLING, CHARLIE HUNTER, Teragram Ballroom, 10/7; JOHN BEASLEY’S MONK’estra, Jazz Bakery/Zipper Hall, 10/7; LIBRARY GIRL, Ruskin Group Theatre, 10/8; PETER GABRIEL, Kia Forum, 10/13; PORNO FOR PYROS, Wiltern Theater, 10/13; BRANDI CARLILE & Friends, Hollywood Bowl, 10/14; EDDIE HENDERSON BAND, Jazz Bakery/Moss Theater, 10/14; BILL FRISSELL, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 10/14; RUSSELL MALONE QUARTET, Jazz Bakery/Moss Theater, 10/15; RICKIE LEE JONES, Roxy, 10/18,

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com (the real mr music…)