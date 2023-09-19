The Santa Monica College (SMC) Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery is pleased to present “Ideas Without Edges – Patterns/Loops/Quasicrystals/and Other Infinites,” an exhibition of works by artist Chris Badger.

The exhibition will be open to the public through Dec. 15, with a free gallery reception on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The SMC Pete & Susan Barrett Gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Entry is through the Performing Arts Center’s courtyard.

The artworks on exhibit are Badger’s own responses to Chemical Painting, Computational Choreography, Psychological Color Theory, Sculpture as a Model of Physical Phenomena, Mathematical Composition of the Picture Plane, all assignments and prompts he gives to his students in his SMC courses on design, digital media, contemporary art, and creative coding. The works are curriculum and serve as demonstrations of how the study of art and design can open onto a wide array of other fields, including mathematics and the physical sciences.

An SMC professor of art and design since 2015, Badger has also taught special seminars at Otis College of Art and Design covering topics such as Systems Thinking, Speculative and Esoteric Music, SUPEREXUBERANCE, Omni-Dimensional Phenomena, and Wilderness as Myth and Metaphor. His art has been exhibited at Jessica Silverman Gallery, Various Small Fires, The Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts, The Detroit Museum of Art, and other galleries in the United States and Europe.

More information is available by visiting smc.edu/barrett.

Submitted by Grace Smith