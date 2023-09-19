Santa Monica College will hold four special fundraising Glass Pumpkin Sales this fall.

The first SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., along with the Mini Fall Festival at Virginia Avenue Park, located at 2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica. Proceeds from this sale will benefit the SMC Art Department and the Santa Monica Public Library Pico Branch.

The second SMC Glass Pumpkin Sale will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Palisades-Malibu YMCA’s Simon Meadow at Temescal Gateway Park, located at 15601 Sunset Blvd. (corner of Temescal and Sunset), Pacific Palisades. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the SMC Art Department, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA, and local artists.

The third and fourth SMC Glass Pumpkin Sales will be held on two Thursdays, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Core Performance Center (CPC) Courtyard, adjacent to the SMC Quad on the main SMC Campus (1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica). Proceeds from the sales will benefit the SMC Art Department.

The SMC Glass Pumpkin Sales offer a wonderful opportunity to buy handcrafted glass pumpkins in a variety of colors, styles, and sizes. Each pumpkin is a truly unique work of art that can enhance fall-season home and office decor, as well as satisfy holiday, anniversary, birthday, and other year-round gift needs.

The Mini Fall Festival — sponsored by the City of Santa Monica, Virginia Avenue Park, Santa Monica Public Library, Santa Monica Farmers Markets, and Santa Monica College — offers fresh fruits, vegetables, and prepared foods, as well as a craft workshop for children of all ages and a pumpkin giveaway (one per family, while supplies last).

Palisades-Malibu YMCA, established in 1844, is a community-focused nonprofit offering recreational programs and family-friendly activities for all ages.

More information about SMC’s Glass Pumpkin Sales is available by sending email to Bromberg_Terri@smc.edu with “Glass Pumpkins” in the Subject line. More information about the Mini Fall Festival is available by visiting smgov.net/vap or calling 310-458-8688. More information about Palisades-Malibu YMCA is available at ymcala.org/locations/palisades-malibu-ymca.

Submitted by Grace Smith