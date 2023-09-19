On September 9 at approximately midnight
SMPD responded to the Victorian on Main Street. Multiple patrons reported their cell phones had been stolen throughout the night. Security at the Victorian identified two individuals they believed were involved. Officers located the suspects and recovered (7) phones and (2) wallets on their persons. Five victims were able to retrieve their property on scene and did not desire prosecution. Suspect, Uriel Suarez Cruz, 28-years-old, was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Orange County for receiving stolen property and was arrested. A second suspect, Jesus Alberto Ramirez Mendoza, 25-years-old, was booked for grand theft and transported to the Santa Monica Jail. Two additional victims were located at a later time and also declined to prosecute the suspects for the theft once their personal items had been returned.