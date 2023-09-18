The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) invites parents, staff, students and community members to participate in the planning of Roosevelt Elementary construction. The District is planning educational improvements at Roosevelt Elementary and are holding an in-person meeting on Sept. 27, 2023 to take comments from the community. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The meeting is part of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) scoping process. And will discuss environmental and historical findings, campus plans, and the findings of the Initial Study that will focus the analysis of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for Roosevelt Elementary construction. There will also be an opportunity to provide input at these meetings.

Roosevelt Elementary School: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Location: 801 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90403, Roosevelt Auditorium

Parking: street parking available

Spanish interpretation will be available.

The meeting will include the following:

• Update on next projects and the campus plan

• Review findings from historical consultant report

• Discussion of the CEQA process, environmental findings and proposed mitigations

• Opportunities for participants to ask questions and receive feedback

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA):

The CEQA process is one that allows community members to express their concerns. It also provides the District valuable information/feedback that will be considered when moving forward in the building and design process.

Public Review:

The Initial Study (IS) was released for a 30-day public review on September 11, 2023. This will provide the public an opportunity to review project components, the analysis contained in the IS and the environmental topics that will be further evaluated in the EIR. Notices informing the community of the IS release will widely be distributed throughout the community.

Read the IS here: https://bit.ly/CEQARooseveltCmtyIS2023.

To learn about Roosevelt’s Campus Plan visit: https://bit.ly/RooseveltCampusPlan2023.

Draft Environmental Impact Report: After 30-day review period for the Initial Study has been completed, the District will review all public comments, including those provide at the public meeting. The district will then prepare a Drat EIR for public review and comment. The Draft EIR will contain a description of the proposed Project, an evaluation of the potential significant impacts of construction and implementation of the Project, measures to reduce or eliminate the impacts, and a study of Project Alternatives. The District anticipates releasing the Draft EIR for a 45-day Public Review in late Spring 2024. The District will hold a public meeting during the public review period.

Final EIR and Board Approval: After the 45-day Public Review Period, the District will provide written responses to all comments provided on the Draft EIR and make any edits and changes to the EIR. The Final EIR will be presented to the Board of Education for their review and adoption, including the Mitigation Monitoring Program, Statement of Overriding Considerations and Findings of Fact in Summer of 2024.

Public Review and Comments: The District invites the public to comment on the IS to help focus the analysis of the EIR. Agencies and other interested parties, including members of the public, must submit any comments in response to this notice no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2023.

Written comments must be directed to Upton, and received in the offices of the District, or submitted via by e-mail to cupton@smmusd.org. For any questions or to obtain further information about the project please contact Upton via the aforementioned email or by phone at 310-450-8338 x79383.

For more information on each school’s Facility Improvement Projects visit: https://www.smmusd.org/Page/41.

To learn about Campus Facility Planning visit: https://www.smmusd.org/domain/4259.

For information regarding Educational Specifications visit: https://bit.ly/3Ge9yjM.

Please submit all comments and questions pertaining to the meeting to Veronica Ruvalcaba, Facility Improvement Projects assistant Contact & Manager via email at vruvalcaba@smmusd.org.

Submitted by Esmi Careaga, Communications Specialist