On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Santa Monica City Council, Mayor Gleam Davis, recognized the “Proclamation to observe Hispanic/Latino/X Heritage Month” in the city of Santa Monica. Dr. Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan was accompanied by her students, clubs Legado Latino, Latinos Unidos, and colleagues to receive the certificate. Dr. Mireles-Toumayan and her students, felt it was an opportunity to have a voice and embrace their culture with pride.

“It is important for my students to be aware of the diversity in our community and validate the richness of each culture,” she said.

Submitted by Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan