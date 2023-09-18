Overview:
Officers responded to 6th and Wilshire for a fight in progress. Dispatch relayed that one of the suspects had a gun on his person. Officers located the suspect believed to be in possession of the gun sitting at a nearby bus stop. Officers surround the suspect who ignored commands to reveal and then drop the gun. After over 30 minutes of negotiating, the suspect finally removed the plastic buttstock of a rifle from his pocket and was taken into custody. No firearm was located. The suspect refused to provide identifying information and was originally booked at the Santa Monica Jail as John Doe. He was later identified as 41-year-old Brandon Ellis Thomas. Thomas was arrested for resisting detention, providing false identification and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a citation with a promise to return to court on December 7, 2023.