On Sunday, Sept. 10
Officers were dispatched to Red O at the 1500 block of Ocean Avenue for an individual causing a disturbance nearby. Upon arrival, at approximately 3 p.m., officers determined that the suspect, 37-year-old Ignacio Saul Ponce had entered the business and dumped a bag full of cigarette butts onto the floor. Ponce was also accused of sitting on a bench near the restaurant and making inappropriate sexual gestures towards customers who were dining at the location. Earlier in the day, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Ponce was the subject of a separate call for service where he was accused of stealing from a store on the 3rd Street Promenade. Officers noted Ponce was restless, unable to answer simple questions and extremely fidgety throughout their attempts to gather information. Based on this, Ponce was believed to be under the influence of drugs. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Ponce had been arrested the day prior at 11:30 p.m. on the Santa Monica Pier for also being under the influence of a controlled substance.