Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today Randy Lamale Nash has been charged with the murder of a Jesse Rodriguez on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of Mr. Rodriguez,” District Attorney Gascón said. “This is a heartbreaking loss that affects us all as many Angelenos utilize public transportation daily and should not have to live in fear that they will be randomly attacked during their commutes. My office will do everything possible to ensure justice is served for Mr. Rodriguez and his family.”

Randy Lamale Nash (dob 07/21/92) is charged in case BA517749 with one count of murder.

It is further alleged that Nash used a hunting knife in the commission of the above offense.

Nash pled not guilty at an arraignment on September 12. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled Oct. 13 in Dept. 30 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On September 7, Nash allegedly followed Rodriguez onto a Metro train at Union Station and sat two rows behind him. While the train was approaching Pershing Square station, Nash allegedly got up, took out a large hunting knife, approached Rodriguez and stabbed him in the chest. The incident was captured on security video.

When the train came to a stop, both Nash and Rodriguez exited the train where two Los Angeles Transit Services Division police officers witnessed Rodriguez holding his chest and bleeding profusely. He was transported to the hospital where he died from the stab wound.

Nash, who allegedly fled the scene, was identified by family members after they saw images released to the media by police. Nash was arrested September 9 at a relative’s residence in South Los Angeles.

Nash is being held on a $2 million bail.

Submitted by Gascon’s office.