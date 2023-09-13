Overview: The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating accusations of child abuse after an online activist organization conducted an investigation in the Santa Monica area

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating accusations of child abuse after an online activist organization conducted an investigation in the Santa Monica area.

According to SMPD, local officers were notified after the fact that the “Creep Catching Unit” (CCU), a volunteer group with no law enforcement affiliation or authority, was in Santa Monica performing an investigation.

SMPD officers met with the volunteers and took a report. However, details of the accusations are limited as the case is under investigation.

“As a law enforcement agency, SMPD must ensure there is verifiable evidence that meets prosecutable standards that can be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney,” said SMPD in social media posts. “The circumstances alleged by the reporting party remain under investigation by SMPD detectives.”

The CCU has been to Santa Monica before. In the past, members of the group posed as a 14-year-old girl and used online platforms to communicate with a suspect who wanted to meet his alleged victim in Santa Monica. That suspect, Fernando Dominguez, was ultimately arrested.

Their efforts in other cases have secured convictions in several jurisdictions throughout California and the group operates statewide.