Furry friends of all shapes and sizes put on their happy faces Saturday, as the day went to the dogs in Santa Monica. Several blocks of Main Street were taken up by those on two and four legs for the Day of the Dog Festival, benefiting the Just Love Animal Society. Despite the heat, dogs kept cool with a dip into the pool, and were able to recoup at sprinkler stations as well as shaded “canine cabanas.”

Some of the day’s more athletic participants were entered into several races, as an excited crowd cheered on speedy sausages in Dachshund races and were captivated by Corgi races. The festival’s first race, the “Running of the Bulldogs,” set the tone for various canine activities. Other amenities included a “Pawchella” gathering, complete with a “foam party,” as well as a doggy brunch with a live chef handling the healthy eats.

The Main Street festival celebrated the bond between human and canine with several photo opportunities, such as the chance for pups to be on the cover of “Dogue” magazine, along with a 360-degree photo op similar to a red carpet appearance. A superhero-themed photo booth let the hounds become heroes with their very own cape and mask.

Over 70 exhibitors shared their expertise to patrons in all things dogs. Booths were set up for the latest in fashion, like leashes and bandannas, as well as the best in dog wellness and nutritional supplements. Adding to the excitement was live music provided by DJ Scotty Boy and hip-hop radio station 93.5 KDAY.

