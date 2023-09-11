Overview: Operation Veteran Comfort is a program designed to help veterans transition from homelessness to permanent housing

Elks: “As long as there are Veterans, the Elks will never forget them”. The Santa Monica Elks’ “Operation Veteran Comfort” sponsored a lunch and provided entertainment for over 100 vets at the West Los Angeles VA. Each vet received a meal and enjoyed a live concert performed by country acoustic musicians.

Operation Veteran Comfort is a program designed to help veterans transition from homelessness to permanent housing. The lodge has donated over $15,000 in housing items, food baskets, bi-monthly dinners and a scheduled Vet Fishing Trip.

Pictured is Santa Monica Elk Ann Bouchet and a few vets from the West LA VA facility.