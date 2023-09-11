Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law professor Mark S. Scarberry will be the third speaker at this year’s Constitution Day event. He will speak at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The title of Prof. Scarberry’s talk is: “Compelled Speech: The First Amendment and the Freedom Not to Speak.”

Mark S. Scarberry is a Professor of Law at the Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law. He graduated first in his class from UCLA Law School. After practicing law with the Jones Day firm, he joined the Pepperdine faculty in 1982. Professor Scarberry is the chair-elect of the Constitutional Law Section of the Association of American Law Schools. Author of several scholarly articles published in law journals, he is also the moderator of the “conlawprof” list, the primary internet discussion list for law professors and other academics who teach constitutional law. He has been deeply involved in issues of academic freedom and currently serves as chair of Pepperdine University’s Faculty Council.

He joins University of Southern California (USC) law professor Jody Armour who will give a talk at 6:30 p.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, Sept. 12. UC Berkeley School of Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky will speak at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

All three talks are free and will be presented online as live virtual events. A Zoom link taking guests directly to each event will be available on the event date at smc.edu/events shortly before the event begins. To attend, Zoom software must be installed on the viewer’s computer (free download available at zoom.com).

Submitted by Grace Smith