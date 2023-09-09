The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Arlington Virginia, and in Shanksville Pennsylvania, resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people. Those killed include 343 FDNY Firefighters, 60 Police Officers and 8 private EMT/Paramedics totaling 411 emergency personnel. Also included in the civilian deaths were 5 people with connections to Santa Monica. In recognition of those who perished on that tragic day, the Santa Monica Fire Department annually conducts a brief and solemn ceremony consistent with the International Association of Fire Chief recommended protocols. All five community fire stations will participate.

The public, especially neighbors of Santa Monica’s fire stations, are encouraged to attend at any of the fire stations listed below, promptly at 6:45 a.m. The ceremony is approximately 20 minutes.

An artifact from the Ground Zero site resides in Fire Station 1 (1337 7th Street, Santa Monica CA 90401) just outside the Santa Monica Fire Department’s community room and is open for viewing by the public during normal business hours.

WHEN: Monday, September 11, 2023, 6:45 a.m.

WHERE: Station 1 1337 7th Street

Station 2 222 Hollister Avenue

Station 3 1302 19th Street

Station 5 2450 Ashland Avenue

Station 7 1100 Pacific Coast Highway

Please note: Station 7 has limited public access.

For more information, visit santamonica.gov/events/9-11-remembrance-ceremony

