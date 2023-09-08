While the past few summers have been relatively quiet for the Santa Monica Pacific Palisades Lions Club, things have picked up considerably this year, with a great speaker line-up for our meetings and getting back out in the community with service projects.

August started with Nancy Bender, Branch Manager and Literacy Coordinator from the Pico Branch of the Santa Monica Library, updating our members about the many programs and services available, and returning, to sites throughout the Santa Monica Library system. Did you know that as long as you are a resident of Los Angeles County you can get a Santa Monica library card? They provide books you can read on your Kindle, a bird watching group, many book discussion groups, concerts, basic computer classes, citizenship classes and a host of other things that you can find on their website at https://smpl.org/.

The Kiwanis invited us to join them in their yearly PAL Back-To-School night. It’s a great event, helping Santa Monica students get ready for a new year at school. The SMPP Lions Club provided a $10 Target gift card for each student to help with school supplies, while other organizations provided haircuts, dental exams, backpacks, etc.

Later on in the month the SMPP Lions went to the Pacific Palisades to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Palisades Village Green. The Lions have been a longtime supporter of this little gem in the middle of a bustling community. It was a fun event that included its history, the legend of the dolphins, a photo exhibition of the evolution of the Pacific Palisades, along with winning photos for contest expressing what made the Village Green special and a wonderful jazz band.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Sunday, October 29th for our 100th Anniversary Roaring 20’s Gala. It starts at 6:00 pm with special cocktails, a jazz band and so much more. Check out our Facebook and Instagram to learn more details.

Looking for new friend and a way to give back to your community? Join us as our guest for dinner and to learn more about being a Lion. To learn more, please reach out to Kingsley at 310-454-2960 or smpplionsclub@gmail.com. A full list of our speakers through the end of 2023 is posted on our Facebook page. Our dinner meetings are the second Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge, on Pico near 11th Street.

Submitted by Susan DeRemer

