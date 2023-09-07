Overview: Your weekend starts here with the Main St. Day of the Dog Festival, Bergamot Station Arts Center Fall Open House, food and drink highlights including Rosh Hashanah restaurant offerings, and much more

REI Marina del Rey Grand Opening Celebration: Giveaways will be available each day while supplies last. Community members who join the morning festivities will enjoy free Verve coffee and receive an exclusive camp mug with a donation to local non-profit and an outdoor social every afternoon from 1 – 5p.m. with music, non-profits and outdoor brands. Sept. 8-10 @ Boardwalk MDR, 4635 Admiralty Way https://www.rei.com/newsroom/article/rei-co-op-to-hold-grand-opening-celebration-in-marina-del-rey-on-september-8-10

“Spy Kids” Movie Night on the Promenade (FREE) : “Grab your picnic baskets and bring the whole family – including pups – and get ready for a night at the movies.” Friday, Sept 8, Seating starts @ 6:30 p.m. & movie starts @ 7:30 p.m. on 1200 Block of Third Street Promenade (between Arizona & Wilshire) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movie-fridays-on-third-street-promenade-spy-kids-98-tickets-698518667137

Endless Summer C.A.M.P. (Community | Art | Music | Picnic) at Tongva Park (FREE): This final weekend of events celebrates community, arts and culture. Bring a picnic and join as artists from across Santa Monica and the LA region share their culture through interactive music, performances, and hands-on crafts. Special performances by local youth will be featured. Open to all. Saturday, Sept 9, 11a.m. – 2p.m. https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4w5twznp80094shwzf7avn835r/202308261100

Sharing an Open Main St Festival (FREE): Main St is closed to vehicles all weekend to transform into a pedestrian plaza. Programming includes “Day of the Dog” (more on that below), a “Kids Kroner” by the Pump Station, plenty of live music, beer gardens, pickleball in the street, a climbing wall, and much more. Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 9 & 10, 12 – 7 p.m. on Main St. Between Strand & Hill Streets https://www.mainstreetsm.com/

“Day of the Dog” Festival (FREE): “The largest pet festival in North America is a celebration of the extraordinary bond between humans and canines.” Expect a Pool Party with DJ and Canine Cabanas, Dog Races, Foam Party for Pups, Doggy Brunch, Super-Hero Photo Booth, Yoga with Adoptable Puppies, a variety of pet vendors, & more. Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 – 5p.m. on Main St. between Ocean Park Blvd. & Strand St. (during Main St. Festival street closure). https://www.thedayofthedog.com/

Bergamot Station Arts Center Fall Open House (FREE) : Expect a variety of gallery exhibitions, artist talks & exhibitions, food & entertainment (including standup comedy), and kids’ activities. Saturday, Sept 9, 1 – 10p.m. @ 2525 Michigan Ave. https://bergamotstation.com/open-houses

“Toy Story” Movie Night @ Reed Park (FREE): Expect “FREE Music, Movie, Popcorn & Lemonade!” Saturday, Sept. 9, 6p.m., 1133 7th St. www.wilmont.org

The Hebrew Hillbilly Benefit Show at the Santa Monica Playhouse: Singer/Songwriter/Performer Shelley Fisher grew up Jewish in Memphis at the end of segregation and this “relevant and slightly irreverent show reminds us that we are more alike than we are different.” Saturday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. 1211 4th St. https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/the-hebrew-hillbilly-benefit.html

“Ghost Land” Premiers @ City Garage Theatre: Andriy Bondarenko’s new play is about the war in Ukraine. Expect a Champagne preview on Friday, Sept. 8 @ 8:00p.m., an opening night celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a Ukrainian-themed buffet & a Q&A after the first Sunday show on Sept. 10 @ 4:00p.m. 26th Street Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Ave., Building T1

FREE LACMA Sunday: The free day is a celebration of “LACMA × Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives,” featuring 13 augmented reality monuments with all-ages art workshops, live DJ sets, and the chance to experience the augmented reality monuments in person. Sunday, Sept. 10. https://www.lacma.org/event/open-house-celebration-monumental-perspectives

Americana in the Park 2023 (FREE): “ Bring a picnic, blanket, and beach chairs for this end-of-summer series that explores Americana styles from its roots to modern forms.” Sept 10 features blues/jazz singer Mara Kaye & New Orleans style soul with Dr SoundGood featuring Doug Legacy along with multiple food trucks. Every Sunday in Sept., 4 – 7p.m. @ Gandara Park, 1819 Stewart St. https://santamonica.gov/events/4fa59kwprfa0t1g2zr92x6tzwz/202309031600

SMC to Honor Constitution Day with Two FREE Talks by Popular Legal Scholars: Audience Q&A follows talk with USC Law Professor Jody Armour Tuesday, Sept. 12 @ 6:30p.m. and UC Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky Thursday, Sept. 14 @ 11:15a.m.smc.edu/events

What to Eat & Drink?

LA Magazine Lists Michelin-Starred Citrin as One of the Best Happy Hours in LA: “Early birds can indulge in egg caviar and lobster bolognese, where Josiah Citrin’s kitchen is serving beautifully executed dishes for $22 or less. The Mélisse burger runs $15, and beverages range from $7.50 for a glass of beer to $11 for a cocktail. Available for walk-ins at the bar only.” Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30 – 7 p.m. @

1104 Wilshire Blvd. https://lamag.com/food/los-angeles-restaurant-bar-menus-happy-hour-deals

KTLA Profiles LouLou’s French-Californian Cuisine: LAunscripted show did this video report on the new downtown SaMo hot spot. 395 Santa Monica Place #300 https://ktla.com/la-unscripted/loulou-santa-monica-offeres-french-californian-cuisine/

LA Magazine Profiles Isla – Crudo e Nudo’s Creators’ Latest Venture: “The concept of robatayaki, or Japanese fireside cooking, is on full display at this Main St. eatery.”https://www.lamag.com/lafood/isla-japanese-restaurant-santa-monica/

Rosh Hashanah Food Options: The Jewish New Year begins on Friday, Sept. 15 and multiple local restaurants have you covered if you need some menu help:

Huckleberry: Offering a full menu of options, including Whole Mary’s Organic Apple Honey Glazed Chicken with herbed pearl couscous, housemade Apple Sauce to go with Organic Potato Pancakes, a crunchy, Organic Kale Salad with roasted beets, apples, celery, herbs & white wine vinaigrette and Honey Glazed Baked Apples with walnut oat crumble for dessert. They’ve got Milo + Olive Challah too! Orders include heat & serve instructions. 1014 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.huckleberrycafe.com/cateringandevents

Wexler’s: Pre-order a traditional holiday brisket, farmer’s market big salad, matzo ball soup, noodle kugel with walnut crumble, roasted heirloom carrots with honey & rosemary, challah, and honey cake to feed 4-6 people. 616 Santa Monica Blvd. https://www.wexlersdeli.com/high-holidays

Birdie G’s is cooking up special dishes like a Whole Roasted Chicken with black lime & fenugreek, Prime Corned Beef Tri-Tip with smoked tomato remoulade, and Apple-Sunchoke Cake with hazelnut & caramel sauce, Southern Kugel with chow-chow, pecan & sage brown butter. Everything feeds about 4-6 people and comes with simple heat & serve instructions. https://www.birdiegsla.com

The Gourmandise School: If you’re feeling ambitious, join chef Benedetta Guetta, author of Cooking alla Giudia, on Sept. 12th for a class where you’ll learn to make honey challah, Lebanese mahshi, couscous, tzimmes, and apple roses. 395 Santa Monica Place. https://thegourmandiseschool.com



LOOKING AHEAD: The Other Art Fair @ Barker Hangar (Sept. 21 – 24); Pier Locals Night Returns (Sept. 21); Free Opera on the Pier (Sept. 23); Montana Avenue Art Walk (Sept. 30)

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.