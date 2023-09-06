On August 19
SMPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Wilshire Blvd for a reported theft at Rite Aid. A store employee witnessed the suspect, Angelo Vajda from Los Angeles, steal approximately $120 worth of merchandise from the store. Rite-Aid personnel followed Vajda outside the store and watched him enter Target located a few blocks away and steal additional items. SMPD located the suspect at a nearby bus stop in possession of the stolen items. Vajda was arrested for shoplifting. A records check revealed Vajda had an active warrant for Grand Theft with Hawthorne PD.