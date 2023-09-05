Overview:
SMPD officers arrested suspect, Patrick Driggers, for arson at a Santa Monica bus stop. A witness contacted the SMPD dispatch center to report a bus stop trash can on fire. The witness also noted the individual believed responsible for the fire was still on site and taking pictures of the flames. During SMPD’s investigation it was determined the witness was actually the suspect in the crime. Thirty-one-year-old Driggers from Rialto, CA was arrested and booked into the Santa Monica Jail.