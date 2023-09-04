Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has arrested a 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley for assault with intent to commit rape.

According to SMPD at approximately 1:00 a.m., Santa Monica Police Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 1500 block of 15th St. The caller stated she woke up to a nude male who was standing next to her bed. After a brief struggle, the victim was able to open the front door of the apartment and force the attacker out.

Santa Monica Police Forensics Unit as well as Detectives responded. Studley was seen at the apartment complex two times on the previous day and identified as the suspect.

Police issued an alert for Studley and arrested him on Monday morning.