Overview: September at the Pico and Main Street Santa Monica Farmers Markets

It’s all about the bees. Support local beekeepers by purchasing honey direct at your local farmers’ market. Their job is much bigger than just providing honey to the community, they also play a big part in saving local bee populations and all the yumminess in nature made possible with pollination efforts. Explore the different honey varieties at the market. Honeycomb and bee pollen too.

Apple season is arriving mid-September! Not quite ready for Fall? You can still get your favorite summer fruits and vegetables at the market.

Did you know that cucumbers are in the melon family? What’s your favorite cucumber? Lemon? Japanese? Persian? Armenian? Try this refreshing salad for an end of summer treat. Chop your favorite melon and cucumbers into bite size pieces and place in a large bowl. Add a handful of chopped basil or mint and salt to taste. That’s it! Super simple and incredibly delicious.

