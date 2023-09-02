Overview:
SMPD officers responded to the 700 block of 21st Place for a traffic collision possibly involving an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, officers located a USPS mail delivery vehicle that had been struck by a Toyota Corolla. While interviewing the Corolla driver, officers noticed the strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and unsteady gate. After conducting field sobriety tests, Manuel Tzoc-Cecilio was arrested for driving under the influence.