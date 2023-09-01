Overview:
SMPD officers responded to an assault call near the rear of the CVS located near the 500 block of Wilshire Blvd. During the investigations, officers learned that Torrell Myles was being accused of being unprovoked when he threw a metal object at the victim’s heading. The victim was not struck in the attempt. Officers located Myles nearby who was positively identified by the victim and still in possession of metal pipes in his bag. Myles was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Santa Monica Jail.