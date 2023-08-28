The Santa Monica Police Department (SMDP) is actively investigating a death that occurred early this morning in Palisades Park, near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Broadway and the Broadway stairs.

According to the SMPD, the deceased appears to be a male in his 40s, possibly homeless but with an associated address in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Coroner has responded and will assist with crucial aspects of the investigation, including positively identifying the victim and the manner of death.

Keep following the Santa Monica Daily Press for more news on this story as it breaks.