The Santa Monica Police Department arrested an individual after a failed attempt to steal a $40,000 Rolex.

On Monday, August 21, 2023, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the Rolex store located at 159 Santa Monica Place for a robbery in progress. During the robbery, multiple employees activated emergency alarms, triggering a police response. While officers were enroute, City of Santa Monica Dispatchers relayed that onsite security were attempting to detain the combative suspect.

Upon arrival, SMPD officers quickly took Terrence Allen into custody. During the investigation, officers learned that Allen entered the store, requested to view a watch valued at $40,000 and once in hand, he attempted to flee. Allen immediately encountered armed security stationed outside and after a brief struggle the property was recovered.

Terrence Allen, a 26-years-old male from Florida, was booked into the Santa Monica Jail and later charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney with armed robbery (211PC) and Grand Theft (487PC). Bail was set at $125,000. Allen was also found to be wanted for a robbery out of the state of Georgia.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident or subject is encouraged to contact Detective I. Tavera in the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451, or the Santa Monica Police Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.