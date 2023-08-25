On August 13 at approximately 5:15 pm
SMPD officers were dispatched to assist the LA County Sheriff’s Department with a grand theft auto report near Cloverfield and Michigan Blvd. LASD personnel had been flagged down by the reporting party regarding an e-bike that had been stolen near Back on the Beach Café (400 block of Palisades Beach Road). The bike, equipped with a tracker, was pinging near Flower Street and & 7th in Los Angeles. The bike’s owner provided footage of the bike being stolen along with a description of the suspect. LASD officers detained the suspect, Juan Diego Gutierrez, 34 years old, near Flower & 7th as he exited the Metro Station. SMPD officers transported Gutierrez to the Santa Monica Jail where he was booked for grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.