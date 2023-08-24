On August 13 at 10:45 a.m.
City of Santa Monica dispatchers received a call about a burglary that had just occurred near the 500 block of Palisades Beach Rd. The witness provided statements to the responding officers regarding an individual that was found sleeping on their secured patio. The suspect was last seen exiting the property after unsuccessfully attempting to steal a bike belonging to the property owner. An individual matching the provided description was located at 2:24 p.m. and arrested. Roberto Julian, 36 years old, was booked for attempted burglary along with possession of drug paraphernalia.