Your weekend starts here with a Katy Perry & Khloé Kardashian Elephant Art Showcase & Only Murders in the Building Escape Room , food and drink highlights including your last chance to eat at Gladstones, and much more!

Work from Isla: “Bring your laptop, and leave the food, wine + wifi to us.” “A non-event event, perhaps the first of its kind. No fluff, no frills, no place cards or set seating times… just come + work!” Thursday, August 24, 12p.m. – up to you! 2424 Main St.

HandleBar Happy Hour at Chez Jay: SM Spoke is a nonprofit “dedicated to improving walking, biking and healthy active transportation in the City.” At the end of every month they host a happy hour to support local businesses and to celebrate all things bike. All are welcome. Thursday Aug 24, 5:30p.m. @ 1657 Ocean Ave. https://www.smspoke.org/event/handlebar-happy-hour-chez-jay-08-24-2023/

Santa Monica Police Officer Association (SMPOA) Annual Classic Car show: This FREE event on the SaMo Pier includes a raffle, food from “The Albright” and “Rusty’s” and a beer garden by Santa Monica Brew Works. Saturday Aug 26, 9a.m. – 3p.m. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smpoa-2nd-annual-classic-car-show-tickets-665698721797

Dog Daze of Summer on Montana Ave: Expect sales, treats, giveaways, photo opps and more. “It’s the perfect way to celebrate an afternoon with your four-legged friend.” Saturday, Aug 26, 11a.m. – 5p.m. from 6th to 17th Streets. https://www.facebook.com/events/190838110640643/

Dirty Dancing @ Street Food Cinema Will Rogers State Historic Park: LA’s largest outdoor cinema and music series is back for another season around town with this dog friendly event on the Westside that includes food trucks and live music.” https://www.goldstar.com/los-angeles/shows/28589-street-food-cinema-films-music-and-food

The Transformative Power of the Ocean and its Waves: Panel & Art Exhibition: Heal the Bay Aquarium Hosts the event to “engage in meaningful discussion on the powerful relationship of science and surfing and the cumulative impact in healing individuals, communities, and nature conservation.” Saturday, August 26 · 6 – 9p.m. @ 1600 Ocean Front Walk. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-transformative-power-of-the-ocean-and-its-waves-panel-exhibition-tickets-688169311937

Santa Monica Museum Features “The Elephant Parade” by Katy Perry & Khloé Kardashian: The exhibit showcases a collection of five-foot-tall elephant sculptures along the Promenade. Thursdays and Fridays 2:00–8:00p.m., Saturdays 11a.m. – 8p.m. & Sundays 10a.m. – 6p.m. through Sept 22 @ 1219 3rd Street Promenade . https://www.elephantparade.com/parades/santa-monica-2023

Only Murders in the Building Escape Room: Step into the world of “Only Murders in the Building” and become a detective. After selling out Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” escape room earlier this month, Explore show highlights, interact with props, and discover season three Easter eggs. Expect surprises like hidden doors and passages. Century City Mall through September 10. https://onlymurdersescapegame.com

What to Eat & Drink?

Jeni’s Ice Cream & Lonely Ghost Collaboration: This week, Jeni’s Ice Cream’s in collaboration with lifestyle brand Lonely Ghost will release a limited-edition flavor that captures the essence of cookie dough. The Double Dough is made with chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into a buttery brown sugar custard and will be available in scoop shops starting Thursday, Aug 24.

A Taste of Caymus Vineyards at SALT Restaurant: Enjoy a seated dinner with wine pairings from the Napa Valley winery. $95 ticket includes a welcome glass of wine, three-course dinner with pairings & take-home souvenir. Thursday, August 24, 7p.m.13534 Bali Way Marina del Rey https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-caymus-vineyards-at-salt-restaurant-bar-tickets-532678715377?aff=erelexpmlt

Free Coffee Meet & Greet with Ridwell CEO @ Urth Cafe: Ridwell is a new service that handles recyclables that the City does not (such as thin & multi-layer plastics, clothing and shoes, batteries, light bulbs, Styrofoam) for a fee. “Meet and connect with other sustainably-minded neighbors interested in wasting less and see samples of what a few Ridwell categories get recycled into.” Friday 9 – 10a.m. @ 2327 Main St. More details here.

LearnAboutWine Presents: The Champaign Challenge: “Taste great wines, compare a few values, domestics, and bizarre finds, some we taste blind, and some we experience and discuss the style. Paired with light, tasty bites from Papille Gustative.” Sunday Aug 27, 3:30p.m. @ Papille Gustative, 2823 Main St. https://learnaboutwine.com/pages/wine-event-calendar

Gladstone’s Restaurant to Close: After 50 years, the last day of service is expected to be Sept 15 at PCH & Sunset with Wolfgang Puck & Frank Gehry planning a makeover to open next year. https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-08-21/gladstones-restaurant-to-close-after-50-years-wolfgang-puck-and-frank-gehry-plan-a-makeover

Atla: Michelin starred Mexican Chef Olvera, who has two restaurants on the World’s 50 Best list, opened this upscale eatery on Abbot Kinney in Venice. https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-08-10/enrique-olvera-atla-shenarri-freeman-ubuntu

Offhand Wine Bar is a Coffee bar by Day & Wine Bar by Night: KTLA’s LAunscripted show did this fun video report on the shop and how beingblack owned helps influence decisions. 3008 Santa Monica Blvd. https://ktla.com/la-unscripted/offhand-wine-bar-in-santa-monica-is-a-coffee-bar-by-day-and-wine-bar-by-night/



LOOKING AHEAD: “Day of the Dog” themed Main St. Festival (Sept 9 & 10); Bergamot Station Arts Center Fall Open House (Sept 9); Free Opera on the Pier (Sept 23); L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade (Sept 24); “Woman. Life. Freedom.” Fundraising Gala (Sept 26)

