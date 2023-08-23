The future of Santa Monica elections could be decided at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The California Supreme Court posted a notice on Wednesday saying the forthcoming opinion would be posted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

The case, Pico Neighborhood Association et al. v. City of Santa Monica, centers on the contention that the city’s at-large voting system disproportionately discriminates against Latino voters. The plaintiffs, the Pico Neighborhood Association and Maria Loya, argue that district-based voting should be implemented to rectify this alleged bias.

The case timeline traces back to 2018 when the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled against the City’s at-large voting approach, favoring the plaintiffs. However, an appeals court overturned this decision in 2020, prompting the plaintiffs to escalate the case to the California Supreme Court.

Key points of the case involve the concept of “vote dilution.” The plaintiffs must demonstrate that the current voting system prevents protected classes, such as racial minorities, from influencing elections due to their smaller representation in the overall population. They propose dividing the city into districts, which would concentrate the Latino population in a Pico neighborhood district, potentially increasing Latino representation from the average citywide 14% to about 30%.

Conversely, the City argues that the current at-large system is not inherently discriminatory and that the plaintiffs have failed to prove racially polarized voting. They express concerns that switching to district voting without a measurable threshold could lead to arbitrary standards and inadvertently reduce the political influence of minority groups.

The justices of the California Supreme Court pressed both sides for clarification during oral arguments. The plaintiffs’ attorney, Kevin Shenkman, asserted that minority communities deserve enhanced representation, while the City’s representative, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., countered that current Latino-backed candidates’ successes disproves claims of racial polarization.

The justices questioned the need for a “near majority” threshold and asked about the standards required to establish claims of influence. Boutrous argued that tangible evidence is essential and questioned whether hypothetical outcomes should be considered.