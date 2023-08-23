A man has been stabbed to death in Malibu but details about the assault are lacking while detectives from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Division are actively working the case.

Deputies were called to the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway (near Pena Rd. and the parking lot for Las Tunas beach) at about 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a report of a stabbing.

Officers found one victim who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

By early Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Department said the victim was a man and that officers were initially called to the scene for a domestic violence report between a man and a woman.

They said the victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, had blunt force trauma to his upper torso.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information and no additional information is available while the investigation is ongoing.

Malibu has been home to two other death investigations recently with the discovery of a murder victim inside a barrel on a beach and an unrelated skeletal body discovered in the mountains.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.