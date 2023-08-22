The Santa Monica Police Department is looking for anyone who may have been assaulted by Fernando Vinicio Chavez after his recent arrest for rape.

Chaves was arrested on Aug. 4 and is currently in custody without bail after being held to answer in a preliminary hearing in Orange County. However, SMPD is asking the community to come forward and help identify any additional victims or witnesses to his crimes.

According to SMPD Chavez met the victim while working in Downtown Los Angeles and the victim agreed to meet after Chavez ended his shift. They went to the beach in Santa Monica where he violently assaulted her after the victim refused to have sex with him.

Chavez has a pending case from Orange Police Department for Assault to Commit Rape and Forcible Penetration with a Foreign Object. Santa Monica Police Detectives are seeking information from the public who may have encountered Chavez or experienced any similar incidents.

Chavez is described as a Latino man, 27 years old with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11” and 175 pounds.

Any information please send to Detective Holloway at 310-458-8934, Detective Spencer at 310-458-8420, Sgt. Goodwin at 310-458-8931, or the Watch Commander (24 Hours) 310-458-8427.