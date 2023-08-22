Re: Parking Meters

After at least a decade fighting our parking meters, and watching visitors to our city have to do the same . . . I suggest replacing them all. The design is lousy — that reflective plastic on the face, in a city with so much sunlight? Idiotic decision, unless the point was to cheat parkers out of money.

Can’t be that, though. Can it?

Charles Fox, Santa Monica

Re: The Case of the Mysteriously Malfunctioning Meters

“…the City has no way to preemptively identify which meters are broken…”

If only the City had some sort of team of employees that could, I dunno, drive around the city and deal with parking-related issues?

In all seriousness, the City should prioritize resolving this issue using their resources (such as their parking enforcement staff) before writing tickets. Before they blame citizens for violating their parking rules, they need to get their house in order.

I’ve been a victim of these “broken” meters many times. It’s not our job to solve their problem.

Marc Covitz, Santa Monica