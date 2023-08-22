Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will honor Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant on the 90-foot-tall Ferris Wheel featuring “LA + ❤️ + 24” and “LA + ❤️ + 8″ along with displays of gold and purple colors in a variety of patterns and transitions.

Kobe Bryant Day (also known as Black Mamba Day or Mamba Day) is being celebrated on August 24 in Los Angele to commemorate the life of Laker legend Kobe Bryant. The date was chosen as the holiday because of Bryant’s numbers on his jerseys, 8 and 24, as well as it being the day after his birthday, August 23.

The Pacific Wheel’s 174,000 LED lights are mounted on the Ferris wheel’s structure including the 40 spokes and two hubs. The world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel’s lighting system features 16.7 million color value combinations while the programming and display software presents imaging up to 24 frames per second to display dynamic, custom, computer-generated lighting entertainment. The eco-friendly, enhanced LED lighting provides 81 percent greater energy savings than most Ferris wheel’s traditional incandescent bulbs.

Where: Pacific Park, 380 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Hours: Sunset (about 7:30 p.m.) to Midnight.

Who: Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and seaside retail shopping. Prices and operating hours are subject to change. For more information and operating hours, please call 310-260-8744, visit pacpark.com, and go to Facebook.com/pacificpark, Instagram.com/pacpark or Twitter.com/pacpark.