

A moderate earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California on Sunday just hours after Tropical Storm Hilary came ashore bringing torrential rain.

The 5.1-magnitude quake struck at 2:41 p.m. about 4 miles (7 kilometers) southeast of the mountain community of Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt widely across the region and bookended by smaller foreshocks and aftershocks, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injury, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The quake hit as authorities braced for Tropical Storm Hilary to move through the southern part of the state.

While officials warned of floods and high winds associated with the storm, Santa Monica experienced few problems Sunday afternoon.

Business were hit or miss regarding opening for the day with some choosing to close entirely while others operated as normal.

Local beaches were sparse, but not abandoned as a steady stream of spectators came out to see what impacts the rain had. They were greeted by balmy temperatures and a soft rain. Local storm drains swelled and widened their channels to the ocean bringing significant trash to the areas, but otherwise few issues were reported.