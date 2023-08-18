Photo by Fran Lyness
Planning: After a contentious nomination process the Santa Monica Planning Commission reorganized this week welcoming one new member while bidding farewell to another. Nina Fresco (left) was returned to the dais. Fresco was one of two commissioners who needed five votes to serve a consecutive third term. The other, Mario Fonda-Bonardi, didn’t receive the supermajority of votes last month and left the Commission this week. New Commissioner Josh Hamilton (right) was seated at the August meeting. Jim Ries was also reappointed to a third term but due to a gap between terms two and three, his nomination only required four votes.