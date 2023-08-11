A proposal to convert the Civic Auditorium property into an athletic/theater facility for the local school district is feasible according to a newly released study, albeit with a price tag of up to $138,830,104.

The feasibility study will be presented at the August 17 Board of Education meeting and while the project is technically viable, it will be up to the Board to decide if it wants to pursue the project and its hefty price tag.

The Civic Auditorium is zoned for recreational use and is designated as a City landmark to preserve its historic features. However, it is currently deemed seismically unsafe and has been closed since 2013, except for a small meeting space in the East Wing that closed in 2020. Parts of the property’s parking lot have already been repurposed as a childcare educational facility and an athletic field.

Efforts to secure a private partner to operate the main building have failed twice due to funding and support issues. At present, the City lacks the budget and staff to rehabilitate and reopen the site on its own.

In 2022, the City declared the property as “surplus” under the Surplus Land Act (SLA) in response to an inquiry regarding potential reuse of the site. The designation is required before any lease or sale of civic property can occur but State regulators told the Daily Press that any use of a previously vacant building, even by the city itself, required completion of the SLA process if the State deemed the proposed use “nonessential.”

Two bidders emerged during the process, SMMUSD and Community Corporation of Santa Monica. Council rejected CCSM’s bid last month leaving SMMUSD as the lone SLA participant. Once property has entered the SLA process, municipalities must engage in good faith negotiations with interested parties but they do not have to come to an agreement. The state gives priority to housing, education and park uses but if the SLA process does not yield a new use, the City could pursue other kinds of projects without state regulation.

The District envisions the site as a multipurpose space, including gymnasium, theater / auditorium, concert venue, exhibit facility, banquet hall, and other Samohi, District and community uses.

“SMMUSD has a strong interest in the purchase and preservation of this historic multi-use facility providing the City and residents with an opportunity for a trusted community partner to restore and bring this community treasure back to life,” said Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton. “We look forward to gaining community input in this process as we seek to restore this historic property as an educational, entertainment, recreational and community facility that everyone will be proud of.”

Utilizing the Civic would free up space on Samohi’s main campus that is currently in the midst of long term renovations. The proposal would reduce the cost of the currently planned upgrades on the main campus and cut construction times by about eight years.

The 567 page SMMUSD feasibility study contemplates two scenarios for the project that pivot on the use of two auxiliary buildings. Under one scheme, those buildings would be retained and a variety of uses would be spread throughout the Auditorium complex. The second scheme would demolish two auxiliary buildings and utilize new construction for a kitchen, assembly hall, restrooms, locker rooms, staff offices, wrestling room and training space. The Auditorium would be a multi-use space that could hold a variety of performance uses in either case.

While some changes would be necessary to bring the building up to modern standards, the report said the building’s key architectural elements including the pylons, exterior screen and hydraulic tilting floor would each receive special consideration under the plan.

According to the report, the pylons can be reserved with a fiber wrap for reinforcement, the screen (known as a Brise Soleil) would need to be attached to the building and while the tilting floor can be retained, it would be set into a flat position to accommodate athletic uses and accessibility concerns.

However, extensive work would be needed throughout the interior, exterior and landscape to make the building fully compliant with the Division of the State Architect (DSA). .

“The Santa Monica Civic Auditorium Building is an existing nonconforming building under DSA regulations,” said the report. “It is expected that it will need to be rehabilitated to meet seismic performance criteria per DSA standards. The rehabilitation is anticipated to consist of a comprehensive seismic upgrade of the structural elements of the building as well as the evaluation and upgrade of its non structural elements.”

Reuse of the Civic has become a controversial topic following the SLA process with some residents demanding the city reject the SMMUSD offer. Even if the school board decides to pursue its bid, Council would have to agree to a sale and those negotiations are far from certain as the current price estimate only covers rehabilitation costs. The cost to acquire the project would be in addition to the current estimates.

The August 17, Board of Education meeting is open to the public. The full meeting agenda can be found online: https://www.smmusd.org/domain/2977. Public comment can also be submitted via the District’s website at https://www.smmusd.org/Superintendent.

If the process continues, negotiations between the two agencies will likely be held behind closed doors but public comment can still be made on closed session items when and if they are agendized for a Council discussion.