Tenants are compensated if they are harassed by landlords. I see no reason why my neighbors, tenants and I shouldn’t be compensated for the vast disruptions, noise and exhaust pollution caused by the so-called Michigan Greenway project which is ongoing as I type right in front of my home of almost 35 years! For Christ’s sake everyone knows how damaging small particulates are, yet the contractors incessantly idle their vehicles, endangering everyone’s health! Please, be more conscious and conscientious before unleashing such projects in the future!
Yours truly
Steven G Keats, Santa Monica