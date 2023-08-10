HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: .

THE HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES – from their website: “Hot Club’s brand of virtuoso, Django-style 1930s gypsy swing jazz is found nowhere else and even if it were, it couldn’t possibly be this good. These guys are masters, individually and collectively. You will find it hard to stop smiling all night. – Santa Monica Daily Press” And may I add, they manage to record and play high-profile gigs and still show up every Monday night here, for years. Aren’t we lucky? Mon 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

Next Thurs – CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE – OK, this is a week out, mark your calendar, no excuses, what else have you got to do this night that’s more important and downright fun than listening to one of the best blues duos you’ve ever heard? But pace yourself to come back the next night for Southside Slim’s more electric blues, equally off the charts. Thurs 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, Santa Monica, $10.

RECOMMENDED:

TONIGHT – LA PHIL, SIBELIUS, GRIEG – Let’s go Scandinavian, ja? Born around the same time, Finn Jean Sibelius outlived his Norwegian counterpart by nearly three decades, but after all, Sibelius had a lifetime stipend from the government, and took it easy on the composing (but not the high lifestyle) in those later years. The music of both came to represent their nations’ independence aspirations. You will surely recognize and thrill to the opening drum roll and dramatic piano chording and then the likewise familiar orchestral beginnings of this piece, but hold on! There is more to this, at close to half an hour, than you may have thought. And I have never been shy about my love for all Sibelius, so, oh yeah, this is a good’n. Thurs 8 p.m., Hollywood Bowl, $6-134.

TONIGHT – LUCINDA WILLIAMS – One of the most expressive alt country-folk-Americana voices we have, for many years now, for both her songwriting and her vocals. If you’ve not yet discovered her don’t wait any longer, but you’ll have to fight her longtime fervent fans for tickets. If you wind up empty, head on over to the Cinema Bar to see Rick Shea. Thurs 8 p.m. Ford Theatre, LA, $38-58.

TONIGHT – RICK SHEA – Rides the tiny range of the wonderful Cinema Bar, a perfect venue for his intimate storytelling and fine picking to go with that expressive voice, and if he’s got a band that evening you will probably see him rock out a bit too. Always, Rick Shea. Thurs 9 p.m., Cinema Bar, Culver City, no cover.

TONIGHT – “A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM” – TB specializes in Shakespeare, and they do “Midsummer” every single season, 50 years now. If it ain’t broke, and the people love it, don’t axe it, but they do tinker with it a little every summer, and that means if you saw them perform it last year, or 10 years ago, you will see something a bit different, but still Will’s welcome warhorse. Who doesn’t love it? Puck, yes! Thurs, also next Thurs 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“MACBETH” – In this bloody, depraved corner, M’Lord and M’Lady, reigning still as the unchallenged monstrous couple of political pushiness, gruesome greed, absolute ambition and murderous mayhem. Some things never change. No wonder this one by Will (Shakespeare, not Geer) remains perhaps his best-known work (but hardly beloved). Fri 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

“QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES” – This Theatricum production encompassing Henry VI Part I, II, III, and Richard III, is stitched together in a way that becomes a bit confusing, and as far as it “centers on the women and children of this UK civil war saga,” well, a whole lot of them wound up dead, and it became commonplace to hear, Oh so you killed my husband and two children and now you want to wed me? … where exactly is your castle, sir? The acting is, as always, top notch, but – nearly three hours is just a bit long despite the fantastic sword fights. Sat 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

LIBRARY GIRL – This is a very special LG you don’t want to miss. The longtime organizer, is now the orator. Founder of this monthly spoken word event that is always so worthwhile, Susan Hayden is now able to read from her own completed memoir dealing with love and loss, “Now You Are a Missing Person.” You’ve only heard Hayden read occasionally at her events, so this is the night to hear what she’s really got, what she’s always had, and you will understand why she has been so skilled, even prescient, at selecting just the right voices all these years. Her book has been getting rave reviews all around, hooray! This will be a celebration. Ruskin Group Theatre, SM Airport, 7 p.m., $20 (includes dessert and free parking).

“A PERFECT GANESH” – Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is celebrating its 50th year of operation – amazing! – and while their forte is Shakespeare they always throw in one other unusual play per season, to make us think. This Terrence McNally play finds humor within the self-searching American abroad. Two friends travel to India with heavy baggage, reeling from loss and personal demons. The Hindu god Ganesha manifests in their fellow travelers, and the idea that sometimes, the greatest journey is just, life. Sun 7:30 p.m., Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga Canyon, $15-60.

ACTORS GANG, “MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH” – “Shakespeare in the Park for Families,” they’re calling it. It’s Winnie the Pooh too, it’s satire, it’s the very creative, edgy, Actors Gang, and it’s free. I say that’s worth the gamble. Sat, Sun 11 a.m., Media Park, Culver City free.

TOLEDO DIAMOND – Unique, riveting, first class act. There’s nothing like it, it is high performance art and great fun. Degeneracy is rarely so well disciplined. Could be the most memorable 12 bucks you ever spent. Sun 9:30 p.m., Harvelle’s, $12.

COMING ATTRACTIONS: CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERE, Harvelle’s, 8/17; SOUTHSIDE SLIM, Harvelle’s, 8/18; “MACBETH,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/20, 26, 10/2, 17, 23 “A PERFECT GANESH.” 8/19, 25, 9/1, 10/16, 24, 30; ACTORS GANG, “MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH, Media Park, 8/19, 20; TOLEDO DIAMOND, Harvelle’s, 8/20. 27, 9/3, 10, 17, 24; HOT CLUB OF LOS ANGELES, Cinema Bar, 8/21, 28, 9/4, 11, 18, 25;”A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/17. 24, 10/4, 14, 21; ROY ZIMMERMAN, McCabe’s, 8/11; “QUEEN MARGARET’S VERSION OF SHAKESPEARE’S WAR OF THE ROSES,” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/18. 27, 10/3, 9. 17. 24; “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE,” Ruskin Group Theatre, 8/18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27; CONNOR VANCE, PALOS VERDES, 8/20; MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, Greek Theatre, 8/20; JEFF “SKUNK” BAXTER, Troubadour, 8/22; HERBIE HANCOCK Celebrates WAYNE SHORTER, Hollywood Bowl, 8/23; “SING OUT!” Theatricum Botanicum, 8/23; SUDAN ARCHIVES, Bellwether, 8/25; “THE BARBER OF SEVILLE,” PACIFIC OPERA PROJECT, Ford Theater, 8/25; BEETHOVEN at the Bowl, LA PHIL, 8/29; VIVALDI “FOUR SEASONS,” LA PHIL, 8/31; MOZART Under the Stars, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl, 9/5; BUDDY GUY, KINGFISH INGRAM, Hollywood Bowl, 9/6; BACH, MENDELSOHN, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl, 9/7; HOLST “THE PLANETS,” PHILLIP GLASS, LA PHIL, Hollywood Bowl. 9/12; . JOHN LEGEND with Orchestra, Gospel Choir, Hollywood Bowl, 9/23; LA PHIL GALA Celebrating FRANK GEHRY, Disney Hall, 10/5; STING, Hollywood Bowl, 10/7.

Charles Andrews has listened to a lot of music of all kinds, including more than 3,000 live shows. He has lived in Santa Monica for 37 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else in the world. Really. Send love and/or rebuke to him at therealmrmusic@gmail.com (the real mr music…)