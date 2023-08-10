SMDP’s Weekly Guide to Food & Entertainment Goings-On In & Around Santa Monica

Your weekend starts here with the Sharing an Open Main St Festival, food and drink highlights including FREE Nespresso coffee on the Pier Ferris Wheel and FREE Mount Gay Rum Cocktails , and much more!

FREE Nespresso Vertuo Pop Café at Santa Monica Pier: “Join Nespresso for a ride in the smallest, most unexpected café of the summer at the Santa Monica Pier. Hosted by TikTok star Noah Beck, we’re transforming Pacific Wheel gondolas into mini Vertuo Pop Cafés in a nod to the compact size and playfulness of our recently launched Pop machine.” Thursday, Aug 10, 11:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. @ Santa Monica Pier.

FREE Mount Gay Rum Cocktails: The Mount Gay Mobile Rum Shop at Belles Beach House is celebrating summer by offering complimentary Mount Gay cocktails and snacks for one night. Thursday, Aug 10, 3:00 – 8:00p.m. @ 24 Windward Ave.

“Girly Chic Night” @ LouLou: This weekly summer event includes a free glass of bubbly for women over the age of 21 and features music by DJ ARA until midnight. Thursdays starting at 6:30p.m. @ 395 Santa Monica Place.

Actor Tony Todd Hosts Movie Night in Virginia Ave. Park: The night includes a screening of “Little Big League,” a visit from longtime Santa Monica celebrity Tony Todd and health screenings provided by a local hospital. Friday, Aug 11, 6:00p.m. @ 2200 Virginia Ave. https://mitpvirg-prov.eventbrite.com

Sharing an Open Main St Festival: Main St is closed to vehicles all weekend to transform into a pedestrian plaza. Programming includes a “Kids Kroner” by the Pump Station, plenty of live music, beer gardens, pickleball in the street, a climbing wall, and much more. Saturday & Sunday, Aug 11 & 12, 12:00-7:00p.m. on Main St. Between Strand & Hill Streets https://www.mainstreetsm.com/

Montana Ave. End of Summer Sidewalk Sale: Stores from 6th to 17th Streets are participating. Saturday & Sunday, Aug 11 & 12, 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m. https://wwwtinstagram.com/p/CvDJhOABod3/422267

626 Night Market Mini: The downtown SaMo snack around pop-up is back at the corner of Arizona and 5th with three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, curated by the 626 Night Market team, merchandise & craft vendors, and a full bar. Saturday & Sunday, Aug 11 & 12, 1:00-10:00p.m. https://www.626nightmarket.com/mini

Finding Nemo FREE Movie Night @ Reed Park: Music at 6:00p.m. Movie at dusk. Free popcorn for kids. Saturday, Aug 12, 6:00p.m. www.wilmont.org

Ping Pong on the Promenade: “Every Sunday in August, show off your Ping Pong skills on Third Street Promenade! Bring a friend or make a new ping pong pal! FREE and open to all ages, no sign-ups or advance registration required.” 11am-3pm on the 1200 Block (between Arizona & Wilshire) https://www.downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8648/ping-pong-on-the-promenade

Food & Drink News:

Rustic Canyon: LA Times details Exec Chef Zarah Khan’s”inspired cooking” in advance of her end of August departure. 1119 Wilshire Blvd. https://www.latimes.com/food/newsletter/2023-08-05/zarah-khan-rustic-canyon-dal-bill-addison-review-tasting-notes

Vamos Vamos: The Main St nachos and margarita hotspot is celebrating its one year anniversary this weekend with a variety of giveaways and specials and FREE birthday cake Sunday 4:00-6:00p.m. 2917 Main St. https://www.instagram.com/vamosvamosbar

Mon Ami Launches Weekend Brunch: Starting this weekend, the brunch menu includes “PCH Steak & Eggs, Blueberry French Toast, Sicilian Scramble, Moroccan-inspired Shakshuka, Honey Greek Parfait, and Spicy Vegan Scramble. What’s brunch without cocktails? Their daytime sips will include a Capri Spritz, Sangre de Maria (Gazpacho-based Bloody Mary) and a Tiramisu Latte cocktail. 1541 Ocean Ave. https://www.monamism.com

The Rose Chef Jason Neroni Opens Best Bet: LA Times gave some love to the “new neighborhood pizza joint” that he spent nearly 4 years in development. I went last week and LOVED it! 12565 Washington Blvd. https://www.latimes.com/food/story/2023-08-02/best-bet-chef-jason-neroni-long-awaited-neighborhood-pizza-joint-opens

Owa Sushi: Eater describes the new spot in the former Wabi space on Abbot Kinney as “Venice’s New Late-Night Hang Centers on Sushi, Cocktails, and Dancing.” 1635 Abbot Kinney Blvd. https://la.eater.com/2023/8/9/23826127/owa-venice-japanese-restaurant-abbot-kinney-los-angeles-open-news-photos



If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.