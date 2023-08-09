Californians are no stranger to fire season and while much of the international attention is currently focused on the tragedy unfolding in Hawaii, locals are preparing for possible wildfires in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A raging fire destroyed homes and businesses in Maui on Wednesday forcing panicked residents to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. While thousands of miles separate Maui and Los Angeles, locals with memories of the Woolsey fire in Malibu know the fear flames bring to a community and the city of Malibu is warning residents before the height of local fire season.

“When it comes to wildfire, everyone in Malibu knows it is not a question of whether there will be another fire, but when it will next occur,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “As we approach the time of year when the fire danger is at its greatest, I encourage everyone in Malibu to join the City’s National Preparedness Month events and work on improving our collective wildfire and disaster preparedness.”

Malibu will host several events through September as part of an extended National Preparedness Month.

The City will host weekly webinars with expert speakers from County agencies and outside organizations to offer valuable guidance and answer questions on the types of hazards that Malibu faces, and how to prepare for those hazards.

All of Malibu’s National Preparedness Month event schedules, signups, and other information are posted on the City website at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

EVERBRIDGE DISASTER NOTIFICATION SYSTEM TEST MESSAGES

Every Thursday at 5 p.m. starting on September 7. No sign-up required.

Each week, the City will send a test message to one of Malibu’s Zonehaven Evacuation Zones. The Zonehaven zones correspond largely with the City’s Evacuation Zones 11-14, and replace those zones as the City and County’s official evacuation zones for Malibu. They will be adhered to by LA County agencies and cities in the County, including Malibu, and will be referred to in alerts and public messaging during a disaster. Look up your Evacuation Zone at: www.MalibuCity.org/Evac.

The test messages will be sent using the Everbridge Disaster Notification system, which the City has been using for several years for the most serious emergencies that threaten lives and properties, and evacuations. The Everbridge System is uploaded with nearly every landline and cell phone number attached to a Malibu address. However, residents and businesses can create a profile at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications to enter a street address and additional phone numbers, which helps improve the system’s effectiveness. If you do not receive the test message on the day designated for your Zone or would like help updating your Everbridge contact information, contact the Public Safety Office at PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org.

Thursday, September 7, 5 p.m. – Zonehaven Zone MAL-C111

Thursday, September 14, 5 p.m. – Zonehaven Zone MAL-C112

Thursday, September 21, 5 p.m. – Zonehaven Zone MAL-C113

Thursday, September 28, 5 p.m. – Zonehaven Zone MAL-C114

NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH SPEAKER SERIES

Throughout September, the City will host free webinars each week with speakers from the City, as well as County agencies and outside organizations to offer valuable guidance and answer questions on the types of hazards that Malibu faces, and how to prepare for those hazards. The Zoom link for each webinar will be posted in the Preparedness Month webpage at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

Annual Community Fire Season Briefing

Tuesday, September 5, 6 p.m., virtual

LA County Fire Department Assistant Chief Drew SmithAll residents, employees, business and organization leaders, students, and other Malibu community members are invited to attend the annual Community Fire Season Briefing. Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Drew Smith, a Fire Behavior Analyst, will give a presentation on local Live Fuel Moisture, expected weather patterns, and what that means for fire conditions in Malibu. The meeting can be viewed live or later on-demand. Video of the meeting will be made available for the public to view after the event. The Zoom link will be posted at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

Firewise/Firesafe Communities, Understanding Fire Weather Metrics, Home Wildfire Hardening Meets Curb Appeal

Thursday, September 7, 6 p.m., virtual

City Fire Safety Liaisons

City Fire Safety Liaisons Bradley Yocum, Gabriel Etcheverry and Jerry Vandermeulen will discuss some of the most important ways that community members can be prepared and resilient for wildfires. Participants will learn how to join or start community-based Firewise and Firesafe groups that enable neighbors to help each other, share resources, fund neighborhood brush clearance, make neighborhood-based evacuation plans and more. Understanding Fire Weather Metrics will teach you how to understand and track local fire weather conditions such as wind, humidity and fuel moisture. Home Wildfire Hardening will demonstrate how homeowners can protect their home and property from the millions of burning embers that are a leading cause of homes burning down in wildfires with plants and materials that are both fire resistant and beautiful. The Zoom link will be posted at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

Earthquake Threat in SoCal: Are you Prepared?

Thursday, September 14, 6 p.m., virtual

CalTech

SoCal ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning Regional Coordinator Margaret Vinci from California Institute of Technology (CalTech) will discuss the threat of earthquakes in Southern California, and what you residents, businesses schools and other organizations can do to be prepared and resilient when a major earthquake strikes. Learn how to prepare earthquake emergency plans and supplies for yourself, or for a household or an organization. The Zoom link will be posted at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

Tsunami Alerts & Warnings

Wednesday, September 20, 6 p.m., virtual

Department of Conservation Tsunami Unit and California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES)

Engineering Geologist Nick Graehl from Department of Conservation Tsunami Unit and Senior Emergency Services Coordinator/Tsunami Planning Coordinator Matthew Palmer from Cal OES will discuss Malibu’s vulnerability to Tsunamis, how community members can sign up for and understand Tsunami warnings and alerts, how to prepare and what to do if a Tsunami strikes. The Zoom link will be posted at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

Active Shooter Response Readiness

Wednesday, September 27, 6 p.m., virtual

LA County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund

Tragically, there were more than two mass shooting incidents per day somewhere in the United State in 2020, 2021 and 2022, every and they can occur at workplaces, schools, houses of worship or large events. Learn how you can be prepared to keep yourself and others safe during a shooting incident. The Zoom link will be posted at: www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.

For more information about any of the City’s National Preparedness Month events or for assistance with preparedness, please contact the City’s Public Safety Office at 310-456-2489 or email PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org. or visit www.MalibuCity.org/PrepMonth.